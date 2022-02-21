Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Police believe a man told his 4-year-old child to fire at officers following a dispute over his order at a McDonald’s drive-thru in suburban Salt Lake City. An officer was able to swipe at the gun as it was fired on Monday, directing the bullet away. The unidentified man brandished a weapon at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale. After workers asked that he pull to a waiting area while they corrected his order, they called police. Police removed the man from the vehicle, and an officer then saw a gun pointing out a rear window. Police say the officer yelled “kid” to alert other officers.