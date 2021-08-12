Wyoming governor’s office deep cleaned after COVID-19 case

Coronavirus Coverage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated has prompted a deep cleaning of the Wyoming governor’s office. Gov. Mark Gordon is tested regularly for the virus. Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman says the governor tested negative again Thursday. Pearlman says Gordon staff are working remotely while the office is cleaned Thursday and Friday. Gordon contracted a mild case of COVID-19 in November and has since been vaccinated against the virus.