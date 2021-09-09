Body recovered from Yellowstone River in Billings area

AP Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in southcentral Montana have recovered a man’s body from the Yellowstone River. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said the body was spotted floating in the river Thursday morning near Billings’ Dover Park, by workers constructing a bridge. Linder says the body did not appear to have been in the water for long, and there were no obvious signs of foul play. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. Authorities have tentatively identified the man but were not releasing his name pending notification of family members. An autopsy is planned.