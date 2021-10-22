112 semi-truck tires nabbed from Wyoming business

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Dozens of tires have been stolen from a business in the Gillette area. GCR Tires and Service employees arrived to work Tuesday to find 112 tractor-trailer tires missing from a shipping container and elsewhere on the company’s lot. Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds says a fence was cut in two separate places. The Gillette News Record reports the tires were worth about $39,000. Deputies have been reviewing surveillance video and have no suspects.