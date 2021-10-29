Wyoming Senate kills COVID-19 vaccine discrimination bill

By MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming senators have voted down the last special legislative session bill they had written to counter President Joe Biden’s plans to require COVID-19 vaccinations. The bill prohibiting discrimination against business customers and others based on their vaccination status failed 15-13 Friday. Even so, the special session begun Tuesday in response to the federal plans will continue Monday. Senators will take up one House bill to bar employers from considering vaccination status in hiring decisions and another to bar enforcement of and otherwise fight federal vaccine mandates. Republican Gov. Mark Gordon meanwhile announced Wyoming is joining a 10-state lawsuit against vaccine mandates for federal contractors.