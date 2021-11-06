4th inmate dies in as many weeks from Wyoming prison

The Associated Press

TORRINGTON, Wyo. (AP) — An inmate who died Wednesday is the fourth death in as many weeks at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. The Casper Star Tribune reports 66-year-old Frank Lee Apodaca died Wednesday at the Community Hospital in Torrington. The Wyoming Department of Corrections said it will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Apodaca was from Fort Collins, Colorado, and sentenced to nine to 12 years in prison in 2017, after being convicted of third-degree sexual assault and intrusion on a victim under age 16 in Laramie County.