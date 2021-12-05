Suspect booked in Utah shootout that left officer injured

SALT LAKE (AP) — Utah man has been released from the hospital and booked into jail following a November shootout with police that left an officer seriously wounded. The 29-year-old suspect was shot multiple times after he allegedly opened fire at officers, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday. on suspicion of multiple felonies from the November 26 shootout. Police said they were following up on a stolen vehicle case when they entered a home and encountered the suspect, who was holding a gun. A shootout ensured in which a South Jordan police officer was injured with a severed femoral artery and shattered femur.