I-15 Northgate to Blackfoot widening open house

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department is developing improvements on Interstate 15 beginning at the Northgate Parkway Interchange (Exit 73) and ending approximately one mile north of the Fort Hall Interchange (Exit 80).

This project is a part of a multi-year planning process to improve Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Due to the size of the corridor, the planning process is divided into several separate projects.

Improvements to this section of I-15 will be developed and designed based on technical data, environmental studies and input from the public. Improvements to be considered include:

Widening Interstate 15 and improving the driving surface

Improving bridges, overpasses and interchange structures

Increasing the vertical clearance on overhead structures

You’re invited to an open house on June 29 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to learn more about the I-15 Northgate to Fort Hall reconstruction and widening project, view design details and provide input.

Materials and information about the June 2023 open house are available in the Downloads & Resources section HERE.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.