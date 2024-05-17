Skip to Content
Blackfoot

Search for missing rafter continues Friday on Snake River

By
today at 9:02 AM
Published 8:59 AM

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office will continue to search Friday morning for a 24-year-old man who fell in the Snake River Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office reported in a social media post the man was riding on a homemade pontoon raft at the BLM River access around 1100 N on West River Road, north of Firth.  He fell in without a flotation device.  

The sheriff’s office said two friends who were with him attempted to rescue him, but the swift water made it difficult.  They called the sheriff’s office around 4:15 p.m.

Search and rescue used Marine and Dive elements to search for the man.

The raft was recovered approximately 400 yards south of where the man was last seen on the west bank of the river.   

Air Idaho and a drone were used to search for the man in the water and on land.

The sheriff’s office has not released the man’s name.

The sheriff’s office urges people to avoid the area. The water is high, swift, cold, and full of debris.

