Police seek help identifying woman

Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department is asking for your help identifying this female.

On July 7, this female made an unauthorized debit card purchase in the amount of $148.18 at Albertsons on 330 E Benton.

The debit card had been given to the card holder's home health care worker to make a purchase under $5.

The card holder does not know the female pictured belwo.

Police said the female was operating a white 4-door vehicle with an unknown license plate. See below.

If you have any information, contact Detective Olsen at 208-234-6121, reference case #20-P13683.