Family members identify one victim from Boise mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Family members have identified one of the victims who was shot and killed at a Boise mall on Monday as Jo Acker, a security guard who they said died trying to stop the shooter.

She was one of two people who died in the shooting which also left five others, including the suspect and a police officer injured.

Police have not yet released the names of the other victims or the suspect.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters that officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was hospitalized in critical condition.

You can view our previous story HERE.