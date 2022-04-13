Jessie Leigh preliminary hearing enters day 2

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Day two of the preliminary hearing for Jessie Leigh is underway Wednesday at the Bannock County Courthouse.

The day started with testimony via Zoom from Ada County Coroner Dr. Christina Di Loreto who did the autopsies on Jennifer Leigh and Timothy Hunt.

She said Jennifer died of a single gunshot wound to the head, and Timothy died of multiple gunshots to the chest, back and arm, some of the bullets piercing his heart.

Leigh is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

Also on the stand Wednesday, police officers and detectives who talked about the crime scene investigation and the arrest of Leigh at his parent's home after the murders.

