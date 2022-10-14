Skip to Content
Crime Tracker
By
today at 11:51 AM
Published 11:55 AM

Pocatello police investigate church vandalism

MGN Online

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Police Department responded to vandalism that occurred Friday in the early morning hours.

Two churches in the area of 7th Avenue and Lewis Street were damaged, and one church was entered.

Police have identified possible suspects based on video surveillance and evidence left at the scene. 

There is no evidence at this time that would lead investigators to believe this was a hate crime.

If anyone has information, contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.

Article Topic Follows: Crime Tracker
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content