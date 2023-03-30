Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting leaves 1 dead

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - An investigation is underway after a deputy-involved shooting early Thursday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy checked on a vehicle parked at the Gem State Park located at 8633 S. 35th W. After contacting an adult female in the vehicle, the deputy ran a check through dispatch who advised the female was wanted on an active felony warrant.

After a second deputy arrived to assist, shots were fired, and the female was injured. Both deputies rendered first aide until an ambulance from Idaho Falls Fire arrived and transported her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC).

Police say the female succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle. The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force was activated and is currently investigating the incident.

As the investigation is in its early stages, police anticipate more information to be available in the near future.