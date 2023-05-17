Bryan Kohberger indicted on murder and burglary charges
By Dakin Andone and Cheri Mossburg, CNN
The suspect in the fatal stabbing last year of four University of Idaho students has been indicted on murder and burglary charges, a court official told CNN.
Bryan Kohberger was indicted on all five original charges – four counts of murder and one count of burglary – Latah County Deputy Court Clerk Tamzen Reeves said Wednesday.
A hearing is set for Monday.
Kohberger was arrested in December for allegedly carrying out the killings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, at a home just outside the University of Idaho’s main campus in Moscow, not far from the border with Washington state.
The November 13 slayings prompted a weekslong search for a suspect that eventually concluded with Kohberger’s arrest at his parents’ Pennsylvania home.
