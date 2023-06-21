Skip to Content
Woman accused of poisoning ex-husband sentenced to jail

Courtney Goody, seated a the defendants table in a Bannock County Courtroom, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of poisoning her husband.
Courtney Goody
Courtney Goody being taken into custody after she was sentenced Wednesday in Bannock County courtroom.
today at 11:55 AM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A Chubbuck woman charged with harming her former husband with poison will spend 180 days in jail.

Courtney Goody pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to misdemeanor charges of battery and battery with intent to harm an individual.

Judge Aaron Thompson then sentenced Goody to 180 days in jail. The sentence includes the nine days she has already spent in jail and her sentence is to begin immediately. She was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

According to court documents, Jared Goody, Courtney's husband at the time, started to feel ill in June 2020. It took several months to determine he was being poisoned. Lab analysis records showed it was caused by selenium.

Chubbuck police discovered two bottles of cattle vaccinations containing selenium when they executed a search warrant at the Goody's home.

Prosecutor Herzog has released the following statement.

BC-Prosecutor-statement-re.-Goody-caseDownload

This is a developing story and we'll have more on the case tonight on Local News 8 at 5 and 6 p.m., and on Eyewitness News 3 at 5:30p.

