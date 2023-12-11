Skip to Content
Mark Bent to be sentenced Monday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Mark Bent, the man charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing 23-year-old Nicholas Bird, will appear in court Monday, Dec. 11 to receive his sentence.

In Sept. 2022, the Idaho Falls police department responded to the 1500 block of Claire View Lane, after someone called 911 when they heard gunshots in the area.

Officers found one male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, who was later identified as Nicholas Bird. Bird succumbed to his injuries on the scene despite life-saving efforts from officers.

Shortly after the shooting, Bent called Bonneville County Dispatch to indicate his involvement with the shooting. Officers then arrested him at gunpoint but without resistance from Bent.

Investigators said the two men knew each other before the shooting.

Bent's sentencing hearing is at 1:30 p.m. in the Bonneville County Courthouse.

