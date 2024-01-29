Pierre Lake attends his sentencing hearing

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - 19-year-old Pierre Lake will be in court on Monday to receive his sentence.

Lake pleaded guilty to breaking into the mobile home of Ralph and Karen Brian on Sept. 20, 2021, where he entered their home and shot Ralph Brian with a gun in the back of his head. He also stabbed Karen Brian in the face and the arm.

The Brians were rushed to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where Karen would recover from her injuries, and Ralph would die from his three weeks after the incident occurred.

Lake and the prosecution reached a plea agreement in October 2023. Lake plead guilty to the first degree murder of Ralph Brian and the attempted murder of Karen Brian. As part of the agreement, charges of burglary and grand theft were dropped.

Lake now faces 30 years to life in prison for the incident.

