Police investigate Speedi Mart robbery

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday around 8:30 p.m. at the Speedi Mart convenience store at 779 South Holmes Avenue.

Police say the suspect entered the store armed with a knife, demanded cash from the clerk and left with a small amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 18 years old, with “fluffy” hair. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black facemask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200. Information can also be reported anonymously to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at IFCrime.org. Tipsters to Crime Stoppers, whose information leads to a successful arrest, may be eligible for a cash reward.