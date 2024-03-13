Skip to Content
Salmon juvenile shot in the hand during fight between adults

today at 2:37 PM
Published 2:53 PM

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A male juvenile was shot in the hand during a fight between two adult men.

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office reported the fight happened at a home in Salmon at about 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.

Jeffrey Hoffman, 65, and Ronald Benjamin Jenkins, 44, both of Salmon, were taken into custody.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to his thumb.

They didn't say what the fight was about.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

