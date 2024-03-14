Skip to Content
Investigation continues into deadly home invasion

The home on 600 N in Bingham County where Sheriff deputies are investigation a possible home invasion.
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bingham County Sheriff's office said they are continuing to investigate a possible home invasion where the intruder was left dead.

The intruder was shot by the homeowner, an elderly woman, at 134 West 600 North in the Rose area, the sheriff's office said. Deputies were called around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13. They said the homeowner was injured and was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Investigators are trying to determine exactly what happened. Sheriff Jeff Gardner said this type of crime is uncommon in the county. He said other agencies are assisting them in the investigation.

"For those that don't know, we run a combined detective unit with the city of Blackfoot and the city of Shelley," Gardner said. "So we have ample amount of investigators and we're also part of a tri-county sheriff's association. And we utilize resources up and down the valley from different agencies and manpower if needed. In fact, we are going to utilize some equipment here on the scene today. The Bonneville County Sheriff's office is going to bring to us and utilize their equipment and their training to process the scene. It's a great example of what we do cooperatively up and down the valley," he said.

The Sheriff asks if you were in the area around 12 p.m. Wednesday and saw anything to help them in their investigation to call them at 208-785-1234.

