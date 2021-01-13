Idaho University Presidents pledge to forgo tuition increases if Governor’s budget is approved

Education

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The presidents of Idaho’s three public universities Wednesday announced they will not seek tuition increases for the 2021-22 academic year if Governor Brad Little’s proposed higher education budget is approved by the Legislature.

The Governor’s FY2022 higher education budget restores nearly $15.4 million cut as part of the statewide 5% holdback ordered last year in response to the pandemic. His budget also funds $2.1 million for the enrollment workload adjustment (EWA), which is based on a three-year average of the number of credit hours taught by each institution.

Wednesday's announcement could mark the second year in a row tuition increases won’t be requested for resident, undergraduate students at their respective institutions. In late 2019, the presidents initiated a tuition freeze for the current academic year.

Below are statements from the three presidents:

“While the University of Idaho is ranked as the best value of any public university in the west, we recognize that the cost of education is still a barrier to entry for many of our potential students,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said. “We are working hard to reduce those barriers by raising more scholarship money and keeping the cost of attendance down while maintaining the quality education for which we are known. It is an increasingly difficult balancing act, but we are committed to delivering one of the best educational values in the country for the citizens of the great state of Idaho.”

"Ensuring access and opportunity to higher education for all Idahoans is critical,” President Kevin Satterlee of Idaho State University said. "Affordability for students is key in that regard. We are striving to open up that opportunity so students can come to any one of our eight public higher education institutions and have a chance to better their lives.”

"Above all, Boise State University is committed to student success, knowing the incredible promise that a university education holds for students and their families, their communities and our incredible state,” said Dr. Marlene Tromp, Boise State president. “We also recognize the increased financial challenges that we all are facing, and will do our part to keep tuition affordable and education accessible.”