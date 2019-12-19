New holiday flavors of ice cream arrive at Reed’s Dairy

Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ice cream in December?

Reed's Dairy is getting in on the holiday spirit. The ice cream shop released seasonal flavors which include pumpkin, mint cookie, Christmas time, and peppermint chip.

One employee says just like retail stores, the ice cream shop has customers coming in at the last minute to get their fill before Christmas day arrives.

"It gets really busy between Christmas time," Reed's Dairy employee, Tori Ferguson said. "In between Thanksgiving and Christmas it slows down until a couple of weeks before Christmas and it starts getting really busy again and so I personally love the peppermint chocolate chip. I just think it's super good and you get enough mint, a little bit of chocolate best of both worlds."

Reed's Dairy has been a fixture in Idaho since 1955. They milk about 185 Holstein cows to help create their ice cream and other products.