Recreation activities open in time for holidays

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - New recreation opportunities are now available throughout eastern Idaho.

POCATELLO NORDIC CENTER

The city of Pocatello announced Friday that the East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center is now open for the 2019-2020 season.

Roughly 75% of the center is ready for use by cross-country skiers, snowshoers, and sledders. The early opening on modest snow is thanks to a new Ginzugroomer purchased with the help of an Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol grant, according to Pocatello Outdoor Recreation Manager Lance Clark.

You can find more information about the Nordic Center here.

CARIBOU-TARGHEE NATIONAL FOREST

Winter travel regulations take effect Monday, December 23, on the Dubois Ranger District of the Caribou Targhee National Forest.

During the winter, wheeled vehicles are prohibited on travel routes designated for over-snow travel.

"Our current snow conditions are starting to allow for cross-country travel off roads and trails with snowmobiles," said Bill Davis, Dubois District Ranger. "Although we have a large area open to snowmobile use, we do have some big game winter range areas where snowmobile travel is limited."

Forest users can find more information at the District Ranger's office in Dubois and additional information and travel maps here.

TETON COUNTY-JACKSON PARKS AND RECREATION

The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department has opened the Fairgrounds and Owen Bircher skating rinks. Another rink will open in Alta on Saturday, December 21 and Powderhorn will open before Christmas.

Skating rink schedules are posted on the Parks and Recreation website

IDAHO FALLS ADVENTURE PASS

Idaho Falls is making it easy to participate in a number of local attractions, including Idaho Falls Zoo, the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, the Idaho Falls Arts Council, and Museum of Idaho.

The city is offering an Idaho Falls Adventure Pass which provides a single pass for individuals or families, with significant discounts at eight family attractions. Individual passes are $20 and family passes are $77.

The passes are available online and at the ARTitorium on Broadway.