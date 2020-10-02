Skip to Content
Snow-removal upgrade at Idaho Falls Airport

The new plow is a 3-in-one machine, also featuring sweeper and blower attachments.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Regional Airport has welcomed a new addition to their snow-removal fleet, in preparation for the winter months.

The new machine is actually 3 pieces of equipment in one: a plow, and sweeper, and a blower. The giant plow carries a price tag of about $700,000 which airport director Rick Cloutier says was payed for with money the airport recieves from the Federal Aviation Administration.

More details on this story will be available later today.

