Idaho Falls
today at 11:31 am
Published 11:34 am

Road closure due to winter conditions

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Due to blowing and drifting snow conditions, Bonneville County Road and Bridge closed the Bone Road at Lincoln Road south as well as Sunnyside Road east of Founders Point (approx. 60th E).  

The sheriff's office said conditions are such that equipment cannot keep lanes passable and open long enough for traffic to continue safely flowing.  

Those areas will remain closed until weather and conditions allow snow removal equipment to clear the roadway.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies ask motorists to stay out of that area and respect the road closed signs as conditions are such there is a high likelihood of being stranded, running off-road or into snow removal equipment working in the area making rescue extremely difficult.

