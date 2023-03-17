Police seek public’s help locating runaway juveniles

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two juvenile runaway girls who left a foster home on Feb. 28 in Bonneville County.

The girls, Reeselyn Buis and Auroara Hodge, are 15-years-old and may be traveling together. Police say both had only been at the foster home for only a couple of days before leaving and were reported to deputies immediately by guardians.

Reeselyn is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes, approximately 5’5” tall and 147 pounds. Auroara is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes, approximately 5’7” tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information as to there whereabouts are asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200.

As always, anonymous tips and information about these runaways or any other criminal or suspicious activity can be reported to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.