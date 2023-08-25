Live burn structure training set Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting a live burn training exercise on Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The exercise will take place north of Idaho Falls near the intersection of 25th East and Highway 20.

The structure being used for the training exercise was generously donated to the IFFD by the owners of Equipment Share.

While the public may see heavy black smoke and flames later in the morning, there is no need for alarm. Firefighters will be closely monitoring the weather conditions and the fire to ensure everyone's safety. The public is asked to maintain a safe distance from the burn.

These live burn simulations are an important part of the department's training program and provide firefighters with an opportunity to safely and efficiently fight fires in a controlled and supervised environment.

If you have a structure you are willing to donate to the IFFD for training purposes, contact Station 1 Headquarters at (208) 612-8495.