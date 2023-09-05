Owner of KIA Soul has multiple, lift-threatening car troubles

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Casey White has had multiple instants with her brand new KIA that have put herself, her family and others around her at risk.

Casey got her KIA Soul back in July. The very next day, problems began to show. It would take her a long time to start the car with a long crank cycle. The car would also restart itself after it was turned off.

She brought the car back to the local KIA dealership. She wanted to return the car but was denied. Instead, they sent her off after determining the car was experiencing a minor user error.

More problems continued to unfold. When she was driving 40 mph down Sunnyside Road, the car turned itself off. She had to coast to the side of the road until the car rested to a stop on it's own.

The car was then dropped back off at the dealership. She tried to return the car on the basis of the Lemon Law, but the KIA dealership claimed they didn't have enough attempts to fix the car. They determined it was a problem with a fuel injector which they fixed.

Casey was then back on the road with her car in August when she ran into even more issues. The car automatically veered left and accelerated on its own. Thankfully, she was able to regain control halfway through spinning toward going off the road. Nobody was hit at all, and that was the last straw. The car was towed back to the dealership where it is still there to this day.

Casey White has had the car in her possession for a total of four days since July. In that time, the car has had multiple instances of turning off by itself and long car cranks. Casey doesn't trust the car is fixed and cannot drive with putting others and her own family in any risk. She doesn't have the means to buy another car either.