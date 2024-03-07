Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Bonneville County Transfer Station to temporarily close

KIFI
By
today at 1:12 PM
Published 1:18 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Transfer Station at 2455 Hemmert Ave. in Idaho Falls will close temporarily Wednesday, April 3 and will stay closed for three weeks until Wednesday, April 24 due to additional maintenance work.

Anyone looking to drop off their garbage or waste can visit the All Municipal Waste facility at Peterson Hill Landfill on 9449 E Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls. Hours of operation are Monday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Metal and Cardboard Recycling Bonneville County Hatch Pit 3690 Recycle Road Idaho Falls can also collect recyclable products. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and closed on Sundays.

According to the Emergency Management Director Brad Clements, crews will be emptying the pit and loading station to do the necessary maintenance work next month.

The Transfer Station will collect tires, freon items (refrigerators,freezers, A/C units), used motor (5 gat. max) and lead acid batteries.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content