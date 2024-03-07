Bonneville County Transfer Station to temporarily close

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Transfer Station at 2455 Hemmert Ave. in Idaho Falls will close temporarily Wednesday, April 3 and will stay closed for three weeks until Wednesday, April 24 due to additional maintenance work.

Anyone looking to drop off their garbage or waste can visit the All Municipal Waste facility at Peterson Hill Landfill on 9449 E Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls. Hours of operation are Monday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Metal and Cardboard Recycling Bonneville County Hatch Pit 3690 Recycle Road Idaho Falls can also collect recyclable products. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and closed on Sundays.

According to the Emergency Management Director Brad Clements, crews will be emptying the pit and loading station to do the necessary maintenance work next month.

The Transfer Station will collect tires, freon items (refrigerators,freezers, A/C units), used motor (5 gat. max) and lead acid batteries.