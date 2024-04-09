Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office warns of suspicious man trying to enter unlocked houses

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 11:25 a.m. Police say the man was seen in the area of Sonora Drive and Oakhurst Avenue in Shamrock Park.

ORIGNAL: The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert Tuesday saying a suspicious man is in the area checking for unlocked doors and trying to make entry into houses.

Police say it is unknown if the man is armed and is presumed dangerous at this time.

The sheriff's office described the man as approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall, 170 pounds with dark short hair and ripped up clothing.

The Idaho Falls Police Department said he was seen in the Londonderry Ave area of Idaho Falls.

Police say do not open your doors unless you recognize the person knocking.

If you've seen him or have any information, contact the Idaho Falls Emergency Communication Center at 208-529-1200.