The Latest: I-5 through downtown Seattle closed by protests

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on protests in the Northwest sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis (all times local):

4:50 p..m.

The Washington State Patrol closed both directions of Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle as a protest over the killing of George Floyd spilled onto the freeway Saturday afternoon.

“The freeway is not a safe or appropriate place for demonstration,” state patrol Chief John Batiste said in a statement.

Thousands of people gathered in downtown and a largely peaceful early afternoon rally turned rowdier, with police pepper spraying demonstrators and deploying flash bands. Police said arrests were made but an exact figure wasn’t available.

3:36 p.m.

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Seattle to protest the killing of George Floyd and a largely peaceful gathering turned rowdier Saturday afternoon.

Police deployed flash bangs and pepper sprayed some demonstrators who got close to police lines. Police on bicycles pushed back several protesters.

A police spokeswoman, Sgt. Lauren Truscott, said some people were arrested though she didn’t have an exact figure.