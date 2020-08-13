Initiative backers call it quits on education ballot drive

Idaho

By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho group collecting online signatures for an education initiative for the November ballot has suspended the effort following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against them.

Reclaim Idaho on Thursday said it was ending the drive though the court case remains alive. But it's back at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and not likely to wrap up with enough time left to get the initiative on the ballot.

Reclaim Idaho contended online signatures should be allowed during the coronavirus pandemic. But Idaho doesn't allow online signatures.

The initiative aimed to raise $170 million for K-12 education by boosting taxes on corporations and individuals making $250,000 or more.