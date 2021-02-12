Virus news: Senators want to expand small business loans

Idaho

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican senator has joined an effort to expand loan relief for small businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Susan Collins said her proposal would bring expanded relief measures for one year to a federal Small Business Administration loan program that is the primary one for assisting small businesses.

The proposal would make key changes to the program, such as waiving borrower and lender fees. It would also increase the maximum loan value from $5 million to $10 million, and increase the government guarantee to 95%.

Collins introduced the proposal with fellow Republican Sens. Marco Rubio, of Florida, and Jim Risch, of Idaho. Collins said the coronavirus pandemic “is tragically forcing many families to close the doors to their small businesses that they have spent years or even generations to build.”

In other pandemic news in Maine:

___

THE NUMBERS

The latest average positivity rate in Maine is 2.68%. State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Maine the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test specimens using data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Maine did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 4.35% on Jan. 28 to 2.68% on Feb. 11.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 42,000 cases of the virus and 643 deaths since the start of the pandemic.