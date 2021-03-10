Temporary speed reductions in East Idaho as spring breakup approaches

Idaho

EAST IDAHO (KIFI) – Recent winter storms and fluctuating temperatures have caused potholes to develop along roadways in Eastern Idaho.

ITD will begin temporarily reducing speed limits on several local highways in East Idaho beginning March 12 to protect vehicles and preserve roads from further damage.

The speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph on the following highways March 12:

US-20 from Chester to Ashton

ID-32 from Ashton to Tetonia

ID-33 from US-20/26 junction to INL site

ID-33 from Sugar City to Victor

ID-22 from Dubois to ID-33 junction

ID-48 from Roberts to Rigby

As spring breakup approaches, ITD crews will continue to repair potholes and monitor road conditions.

The reduced speeds will remain in effect through May.

ITD also has a project planned in the Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP) that will entail a road reconstruction on ID-33 within the next few years.