Chubbuck Mayor elected president of the Association of Idaho Cities

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Members of the Association of Idaho Cities (AIC) elected Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England as president for 2021-2022 at the June 17 banquet during the 74th AIC Annual Conference in Boise.

The Association of Idaho Cities was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation organized to serve Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities. AIC influences policies and provides education, training and technical assistance to strengthen the ability of city elected officials and staff to serve their communities.

Also elected at the association’s annual conference in Boise were the following officers and District Directors representing the geographic areas of the state:

Officers

President Kevin England—Mayor, Chubbuck

First Vice President Joe Stear—Mayor, Kuna

Second Vice President Debbie Kling—Mayor, Nampa

Third Vice President Rebecca Casper – Mayor, Idaho Falls

District Directors

District 1 Directors: Steven Adams, Councilor, Rathdrum

Shelby Rognstad, Mayor, Sandpoint

District 2 Directors: Art Bettge, Council President, Moscow

Bill Lambert, Mayor, Moscow

District 3 Directors: Gordon Petrie, Mayor, Emmett

Kenny Everhart, Councilor, Idaho City

District 3A Directors: Luke Cavener, Councilor, Meridian

Holli Woodings, Councilor, Boise

District 4 Directors: Casey Andersen, Councilor, Burley

Bruce Hossfeld, Mayor, Paul

District 5 Directors: Terry Larson, Councilor, Preston

Rick Cheatum, Councilor, Pocatello

District 6 Directors: Robert "BJ" Berlin, Mayor, Roberts