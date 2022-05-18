Skip to Content
Idaho
May 16, 2022 10:49 AM
Interviews set for Caribou County magistrate judge

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sixth Judicial District Magistrates Commission will conduct interviews of candidates for magistrate judge to succeed the Hon. David R. Kress on Friday.

Interviews will take place at the Caribou County Courthouse beginning at 9:30 a.m. The candidate names and interview schedule are as follows:

  • 9:30 a.m. David Cousin
  • 10:00 a.m. Monte Gray
  • 10:30 a.m. Jeffrey Phillips
  • 11:00 a.m. Tawnya Rawlings
  • 11:30 a.m. Dustin Smith
  • 12:00 BREAK
  • 1:00 p.m. Randy Smith
  • 1:30 p.m. Doug Wood
  • 2:00 p.m. Commission Business

The public is welcome to attend.

