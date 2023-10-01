F&G cancels Oct. 5 returned nonresident tag sale due to few tags and licensing system upgrades

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game has canceled its returned nonresident tag sale scheduled for Oct. 5 due to few tags available and scheduled upgrades to the licensing system.

“We have concerns that we have such a small number of tags and some known system issues that could frustrate a lot of hunters, which we would like to avoid,” License Operations Manager Tara Reichert said. “Our plan is to resume the returned tag sale scheduled for Oct. 19 and roll those few tags into that sale.”

Fish and Game’s licensing team is working on critical system updates to ensure the licensing system is equipped to handle large volumes of buyer demand for all future tag sales.

“We recognize that a successful tag sale is important to our hunters, and we thank them for their patience and understanding as we work to make the licensing system as efficient and reliable as possible,” Reichert said.