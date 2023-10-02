Hunters: Remember to allow up to 10 business days delivery time when ordering tags online or by phone

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Ordering online or by phone is a convenient way to buy your hunting/fishing licenses and permits, but sportsmen and women are reminded to allow enough time for their products to be mailed before their outings.

Fish and Game recommends allowing 10 business days for hunting tags to arrive as the items are processed and mailed from outside of Idaho. Licenses can be printed at home immediately after purchase, or synced to your GoOutdoorsIdaho mobile app.

For any hunters that might've missed the boat, don't fret. Hunters can still come in to any Fish and Game office or license vendor to purchase their tag and carry it with them out the door.

To find the nearest license vendor near you, see Fish and Game’s interactive map on the website.