Police investigate crash on US 26 near Rainey Creek
SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 11:40 a.m. Police say all lanes are open.
ORIGINAL: Police are investigating a crash on US 26 near Rainey Creek.
According to Idaho State Police, the crash is at mile marker 374 west of Swan Valley.
Both lanes are blocked.
Officials say motorists should expect delays.
You can check for updates HERE.
Idaho State Police is investigating a crash EB US26 at 374, west of Swan Valley. Both EB and WB lanes are blocked. Motorists should expect delays. Visit https://t.co/TrgVVkPaap for updates. @ISPHeadquarters @isprccs pic.twitter.com/Knd1hwa1fG— Idaho State Police - East Idaho (@ISPEasternID) January 22, 2024