Idaho

Police investigate crash on US 26 near Rainey Creek

today at 9:31 AM
Published 9:36 AM

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 11:40 a.m. Police say all lanes are open.

ORIGINAL: Police are investigating a crash on US 26 near Rainey Creek.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash is at mile marker 374 west of Swan Valley.

Both lanes are blocked.

Officials say motorists should expect delays.

You can check for updates HERE.

