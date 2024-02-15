Idaho’s losing farms faster than national average

MENAN, Idaho (KIFI) - The United States Department of Agriculture's Census of Agriculture says Idaho is losing more farms than the national average.

Over the past five years, almost one in 10 idaho farms have shut down, according to the department's numbers.

The USDA says Idaho has lost more than 2,000 farms in five years, but the average farm has grown 8% in size.

That means small farms are shutting down at a much faster rate.

We went to a fourth-generation farm in Menan Thursday, and for the first time in its 100 year history, the family business has moved beyond corn and hay.

The Raymond family has also started a trucking company to make ends meet.

Farm manager Jordon Raymond says small farms can't survive if they don't diversify.

He feels forced to branch out into new ventures.

Otherwise, the family farm would not be sustainable.

"Absolutely not. There’s no way I could afford all this equipment and have as many families that this farm needs to provide for and actually be able to do it," Raymond said.

In a special report at 10 p.m., we'll explain why Idaho's small farms are struggling to survive and how the Raymond family is staying afloat.