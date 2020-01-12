ROAD CLOSURE

KIFI Top Story

The Idaho Transportation Department is closing two Highways because of blowing and drifting snow.

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia and Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Driggs are now closed because of unsafe driving conditions.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department web site, road conditions have deteriorated to the point it was unsafe to leave the roads open because of low visibility due to the blowing and drifting snow.

It is unknown how long the roads will be closed.

Travel throughout the state is difficult today.

More detailed information is available by calling 511 for travel information.