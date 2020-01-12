School closures and delays for January 13, 2020

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)

We have some school closures for January 13, 2020.

The Fremont County Joint School District will be closed January 13, 2020 because of road closures, blowing and drifting snow and unsafe road conditions.

The Monticello Montessori School in Ammon will also be closed January 13, 2020 due to the weather.

The Sugar-Salem School district will have a 2 hour start delay and may cancel completely if conditions worsen.

