Federal grant will help complete ISU’s Eames Complex

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State University has won a $2.3 million Economic Development Administration grant to construct a new technical education facility.

ISU will build a facility to train students in diesel power generation systems in order to meet demand for a trained workforce. According to ISU, the school is one of only two in the nation that provide specific training in on-site power generation.

"The hands-on training our graduates receive in this program not only prepares them for successful careers, but also meets a critical workforce need in our communities," said President Kevin Satterlee. "Receiving this grant will help us to expand opportunities and meet an ever-growing demand."

Once matched with additional donors and University commitments, the addition will complete the Eames Advanced Technical Education and Innovations Complex on Alvin Ricken Drive.