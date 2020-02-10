2 men charged in airport disturbance

Local News

Two Connecticut men were arrested after they became aggressive on a passenger plane at the Jackson Hole Airport.

A Jackson Police officer assigned to the airport responded to the disturbance at 4:22 p.m. Saturday. One of the men had reportedly started a fight with the pilot and both were were said to be intoxicated.

The officer moved the men to a secure area of the airport. One became aggressive and the officer had to resort to force to maintain control.

Teton County Sheriff's Deputies arrived to assist and both suspects were taken into custody. A 39-year-old man from Stamford, Ct. was charged with public intoxication, interference with a police officer, intefering with airport personnel, and trespassing. The other, a 50-year-old man from Orange, Ct. was charged with public intoxication. Additional charges may be pending as investigation continues.