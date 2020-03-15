IEA calls for immediate closure of all schools

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Education Association (IEA) is calling on the state to close all schools for at least three weeks, including spring break. The teachers' group also encourages ongoing evaluations to help address the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Education leaders are uniquely positioned to help “flatten the curve” and stave off a massive health crisis,” says Layne McInelly, President of the Idaho Education Association. “Recognizing that school buildings often hold more than 250 people, five days a week, we must close our schools immediately for the health of our communities, students and staff.”

McInelley added that closing schools will help keep the disease from peaking, which would severaly compromise the rest of the health care system. He pointed out that schools are an evironment where viruses can spread exponentially. "The time to act is now," he said.

IEA said its board of directors will be issuing an additional statement with recommendations this week.