POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bannock County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person Monday.

A body was found in a ravine between Parks and Buckskin Roads. Sheriff's deputies and the Bannock County Search and Rescue were called to the scene at around Noon.

The county coroner arrived on the scene shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.



We will post more details as they come available.