Fish and Game revises earlier non-resident decision

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has added a few provisos to its earlier decision on non-resident license, tag and permit sales.

Initially, the commission ruled there would be no sales under the COVID-19 "stay-at-home" policy, but has now added some "clarifications" to the order.

It now allows non-resident sales in specific situations including:

Allow nonresidents who bought a black bear tag prior to the temporary suspension on April 4 to also buy a bear bait permit, which is only available via mail and at department offices.

Clarify that nonresidents who had a written – but unsigned – agreement with a licensed outfitter prior to April 4 are allowed to buy licenses, tags, permits for the outfitted trip. Written examples include: an agreement or letter signed by the outfitted client; an exchange of emails agreeing on trip terms; a written confirmation or reservation, or an exchange of emails with payment of a trip deposit.

Allow people who moved to Idaho to establish residency less than 6 months ago, or who have not gotten an Idaho driver's license as required within 90 days of Idaho residency, to still purchase a nonresident license, tag, or permit under these conditions:

Person produces an Idaho driver's license, or Idaho Identification Card, issued by the Idaho Transportation Department, or a person produces two documents issued by a third party showing name and Idaho residence address, such as rent, mortgage receipts or utility bills. Person signs a declaration demonstrating bona fide intent to become an Idaho resident.

People who are eligible to buy license and tags under these criteria must contact a Fish and Game regional office or headquarters via phone to arrange for the purchase of eligible nonresident items.