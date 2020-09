Local News

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-About 800 customers of the Fall River Electric Cooperative living in portions of the Hibbard, Burton, and Archer areas could be affected by a planned power outage.



The outage will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday. It is necessary to protect crews working to replace a primary power pole that was damaged by wind Monday night.



The outage is expected to last for about 2 hours.