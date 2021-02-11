Idaho agency targets insurance agent in civil lawsuit

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Department of Finance (IDOF) alleges a Boise insurance agent bilked Idaho investors of approximately $1,685,000.



The department filed a civil lawsuit in Canyon County against Ronald “Ronnie” Hill alleging he violated anti-fraud provisions in the sale of investment contracts. The contracts were issued by Future Income Payments (FIP), as part of what the IDOF calls a pension factoring Ponzi scheme.



The department claims Hill defrauded investors by misleading them about the safety of their investment, selling unregistered securities, providing investment advice as an un-registered investment adviser, and selling securities as an un-registered agent or broker-dealer.



According to legal documents, Hill sold contracts promising returns of 6-8.75%. He ceased operations in April 2018 while owing over $300 million to investors.



IFOP said FIP’s owner, Scott Kohn, is a convicted felon. He has been indicted in U.S. District Court in South Carolina for conspiracy to engage in mail and wire fraud.



The department is looking to recover $77,000 in commissions received by Hill to be returned to investors as partial restitution. The suit also asks $100,000 in civil penalties and restrictions on Hill’s future business dealings in Idaho.